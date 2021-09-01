Skip to Main
The One Up XP Show: Episode 1 – Rocket League, Northwood Esports, NMC Esports

Michael Stevens
04/21/2023 10:51 AM EDT

The One Up XP Show: Episode 1

Michael Stevens and two other friends, BigBrrr and Thudnerklam, try out the game Rocket League. This is a game of soccer with rocket powered cars

We play a game mode called “Rumble” which allows us to get power ups to help and block opponents from scoring or help us score goals.

The two podcasts that we highlight this week is with Northwood University Esports program in Midland, Michigan and Northwestern Michigan College Esports program from Traverse City, Michigan. You can check out both podcasts in their entirety where you stream podcasts.

