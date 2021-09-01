One Up XP Show Podcast: PurdyKurty

Sometimes you are just born different. Granted PurdyKurty, Kurtis Bond, wouldn’t say that about himself. A very humble but very successful PUBG pro player and captain of the PUBG pro team signed by the top tier Esports organization TSM FTX.

Going into his four year of competitive play in PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battleground’s) he has seen many different organizations, many different faces and a lot of Chicken Dinner’s! We discuss how starting as a team named Shoot To Kill worked their way to signing with orgs like Lazarus and TSM FTX.

We also talk about what equipment he uses in his setup and a fun game of 10 rapid fire questions answered in one minute.

© 2023 - 910 Media Group