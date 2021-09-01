The One Up XP Show – Episode 2: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, CEO of Lazarus Esports Charlie Watson, Kalkaska Esports

I try my hand in a game called Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Can I be the last standing in this party royale game! You run a bunch of fun games and obstacle courses and try to be the last little character standing.

The podcasts that we highlight this week are Charlie Watson, the CEO and Founder of Lazarus Esports Organization & Tiidal Gaming out of Canada.

The second podcast is a high school Esports program. Kalkaska has an Esports program and are quickly filling up with students. We sat down with principal and oach Matt Rogers to find out more.

If you have a great game clip and would like to possibly make the show, send them to or tag me on .