One Up XP Show Podcast: Kalkaska Esports – Matt Rogers Principal & Esports Director

High schools are starting to see interest in Esports and now programs are taking off. One local school, Kalkaska, had interest from the students and they ran with it.

Matt Rogers students found out he had a past in competitive gaming and then it turned into games when they could which turned into a full blown Esports program.

With a little help from friends and a great help from a grant the kids are well on their way to becoming pioneers in Michigan high school Esports.

Matt has great goals for the kids and would love nothing more than to see these kids take what they learn from these games and experiences into the real world and succeed whether it is in the video game industry or not.

