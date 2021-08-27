DISH Subscribers May Lose 9&10 News, WWTV, and their favorite CBS shows

9&10 News is your local news station with a large responsibility to keep our devoted viewers informed through our newscasts. 9&10 News, a CBS affiliate, is a staple to Northern Michigan. Our consistent, honest and dependable news coverage is provided to you, for you. In order to maintain growth and continue to serve our communities by way of delivering news, sports and entertainment, investments are continuously made in technology and hiring hardworking, creative and dedicated staff. It takes purpose, long hours and significant man power to produce the quality programming Northern Michigan deserves.

9&10 News prides itself on being one of the few independently owned television broadcasting stations left in the country. Heritage Broadcasting Company of Michigan has been negotiating with DISH for months to come to terms on an agreement for continued carriage of 9&10 News, but DISH has continued to reject Heritage’s requests for reasonable compensation for the station’s programming to allow Heritage to continue to deliver the service 9&10 News’ viewers have come to expect. 9&10 News management team, directed by Pete Iacobelli, says “Our job is to put our viewer’s needs first. Providing viewers with an honest newscast that informs them of what is going on in their area, weather, sports and more is our priority. We take this disruption in our service very seriously and will continue to work to come to terms with DISH to make sure our viewers who subscribe to DISH get their 9&10 News back as quickly as possible. Thank you in advance for your patience during this unfortunate process.”

9&10 News’ programming will remain available to viewers for FREE over the air and to those who subscribe to every other cable and satellite provider in Northern Michigan. You can also watch our newscasts on , under ‘Watch Now’ or by downloading the VUit App in or on the . Plus, you can check us out on multiple streaming services.

9&10 News will continue to keep viewers updated in regards to this disruption through the and online at .

Contact Dish Network to let them know that you want local programming: 1-888-656-2461.