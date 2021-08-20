One Up XP Show Podcast: Northwestern Michigan College Esports

Northern Michigan is always a little bit behind the ball when new things start to develop but Northern Michigan is jumping into Esports quickly. Northwestern Michigan College is throwing their hat in the ring.

We had the pleasure of being joined by Dr. Terri Gustafson the Director of Educational Technology and Director of Esports at NMC! New to the Esport industry herself we got to learn and see what goes into making a new Esport program.

We learned how Esports got picked up by NMC, what perks kids can receive from Esports as well as what their goals are for the first year.

