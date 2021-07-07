Expert Tip from Great Lakes Energy

Great Lakes Energy Tip

Great Lakes Energy Tip 2

At Great Lakes Energy, it is our mission to deliver reliable electric service at the best possible value for rural Michigan members. As the largest member-owned power company in Michigan, we are committed to providing energy solutions to more than 125,000 cooperative member-consumers in 26 counties in western and northern Michigan, from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits.

GLE offers a variety of Energy Optimization solutions, incentives and programs to members throughout our footprint. In addition, GLE just launched Truestream, a fiber network that will provide high-speed internet and voice services to rural areas.

