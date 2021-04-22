Sleeping Bear Surf and Kayak Holds Earth Day Beach Clean Up

For Earth Day many businesses took the opportunity to do some thing for Mother Earth. Sleeping Bear Surf and Kayak held an Earth Day beach cleanup.

Employees and members of the community spend the evening at North Bar Lake.

Organizers say every year their cleanup group gets a little larger.

They say much of their community sees it a personal responsibility to keep the beaches clean.

Ella Skrocki with Sleeping Bear Surf and Kayak says, “Having an organized event like this just kind of like gives somebody a kick in the rump to inspire them to participate a little bit more and hopefully sets them on a better path for a little more advocacy work or sustainability moving forward.”

Sleeping Bear Surf and Kayak say they plan on having more beach clean up this summer and towards the beginning of fall.