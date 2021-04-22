Countries Around the World Celebrate Earth Day

Thursday is Earth Day, and people around the world are finding ways to go green and celebrate the earth.

Nearly 200 countries celebrate Earth Day, which started back in 1970.

At that time air pollution from leaded gas was a major concern.

Now the focus of Earth Day has expanded from just air pollution.

We use more plastic now than ever, and that plastic harms marine and human health.

With so much water here in Michigan it is important to keep our waterways clean.

You can celebrate by going to a local beach and doing a cleanup or maybe by simply ditching the car for the day if you have a short commute.