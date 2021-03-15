Southern Redistricting Starts Without Federal Oversight Required in Past

Southern states are about to start a redistricting battle that happens once every decade.

The region is the fast-growing in the country. That population growth could end up adding almost half-a-dozen House seats in the region.

In the past, Southern states have had to get their districts approved by the Justice Department. This was in response to segregation and voter suppression against minorities.

This time, states do not have to get that approval.

Civil rights groups fear that without it, the South could return to racial gerrymandering.

Republican control of the South is also in question during this round of redistricting.

More liberal Northerners are moving to the region, potentially shifting the political balance.