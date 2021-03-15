MTM On The Road: Alecatraz Escape Rooms Puts Your Problem-Solving Skills to the Test

Put your problem solving skills to the test at Alecatraz Escape Rooms in Traverse City.

The newly designed and privately owned escape rooms are all based on the Alcatraz prison.

You can take on this escape with your friends and family to solve the mystery of what’s going on in the prison.

The escape room will take your group through a series of puzzles and clues until you’re able to solve everything, all within an hour.

The escape room is right above the Workshop Brewing Company so after you complete the room, you can head right downstairs for some food and drinks.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are putting their skills to the test as they try and make their way through the room.