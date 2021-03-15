Leelanau Dog Boarding Kennel Sends Retired K9 Dogs Care Packages for K9 Veterans Day

In the Military and working dog community, March 13 is K9 Veterans Day. A Leelanau dog day care owner wanted to show her appreciation to retired military working dogs.

SunDog Boarding Kennel owner Allison Merrill sent out over 100 care packages, called Honor Boxes, to former K9 working dogs across the country.

“Dogs are my love of my life,” said Merrill. “That’s what my whole world and everyday life is revolved around.”

Merrill sends her care packages through the Military Working Dog Team Support Association (MWDTSA), a volunteer organization that supports K9 working dogs.

MWDTSA sends out care 200 packages quarterly to current military working dogs overseas. Merrill has been on the board of MWDTSA for seven years, and was inspired by these care packages to send out her own.

In the Honor Boxes, she includes toys, treats, blankets, and health supplements for senior dogs.

“The Honor Boxes are just so special because these dogs, they’ve dedicated their entire life to service,” said Merrill. “To be able to spoil them and honor them for K9 Veterans Day is just—it’s overwhelming, but it’s awesome.”

Merrill is already working on her 2022 boxes. If you would like to donate, you can head to her Amazon Wishlist here.