Cheboygan Co. Inmate Dies 3 Days Before Release

A 39-year-old inmate died in the Cheboygan County Jail early Friday morning.

He was found lying unresponsive on a bed and pronounced dead soon after.

The reason for his death hasn’t been determined, but Sheriff Dale Clarmont said there was no indication of criminal cause.

The inmate’s name is not being released until his family is notified.

He was considered a low-risk inmate and had been scheduled for release on Monday.