Biden, Harris Tour to Promote American Rescue Plan

President Biden and Vice President Harris will travel across the country this week to promote the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

The leaders and their spouses are traveling to talk to Americans about the benefits of the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

On the “Help Is Here” tour, they plan to visit vaccination sites, businesses and schools in several states.

Tuesday, Biden plans to stop in Pennsylvania. Later in the week he’s appearing with Harris in Georgia.

The tour comes as Republicans continue to criticize the size and scope of the bill.