63rd Grammys Had Big Wins for Female Artists

Sunday night’s 63rd annual Grammy Awards had some history-making winners.

Beyoncé has now won more Grammys than any other woman. She took home best R&B performance last night, her 28th win.

Taylor Swift also won big, getting album of the year for Folklore. Swift is the first female artist to win this award three times.

Megan Thee Stallion took home the Grammy for best new artist.

There was no live audience because of the pandemic.

Employees from hard-hit music venues across the country were invited to present awards during the show.