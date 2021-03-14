President Biden To Embark On “Help Is Here” Tour

President Biden is hitting the road next week to begin what the white house is calling the “Help Is Here” tour.

The President will be traveling the country to educate Americans about the American Rescue Plan.

His first stop is Pennsylvania on Tuesday to explain details of his covid-19 bill.

The President plans to visit other states in the weeks ahead.

First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and members of the cabinet will also join the tour.

President Biden is looking to emphasize key areas of the bill, including helping veterans, cutting child poverty in half and supporting small businesses.

He is also encouraging Americans to get the covid vaccine and work on improving rural health care.