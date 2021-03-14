New Michigan Bill Aims To Clean Up Voter Registration Rolls

300,000 registered Michigan voters are being challenged for not voting since 2000. And another 540 are being challenged for having placeholder birthdays.

The Michigan House approved legislation that would require voters in each category to provide proof of their personal information before the next election.

Additionally, if someone with a placeholder birthdate or an unknown birthday does not verify their date of birth within two elections after receiving the notice, their registration would be cancelled.

Overall, voters must send their mailing 15 days before the next general election, or provide additional personal information such as birthdate and address in order to vote.

According to the Michigan Department of State’s Legislative Policy Director Adam Reames, placeholder birthdays are used when clerks have clerical errors in registration records. He says they are no fault of the voters and says voters should not have to jump through more hoops than anyone else.

Reames also says that approximately 300,000 people are on voter rolls who haven’t voted since 2000, and of 500 people with placeholder birthdays, 416 fall into that category.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

To read more about this bill, click here.