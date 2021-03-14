Historic Fishtown Featured in Carhartt, Guinness Commercial

Back in January executive director of Historic Fishtown Preservation, Amanda Holmes, got a message she wasn’t expecting.

Holmes says, “I actually got an email to start with from a production company called Rathouse Films and said right up front they were working on an ad for Carhartt and Guinness a joint ad for St. Patrick’s days.”

Holmes says after months of scouting the director of the commercial fell back in love with the beauty of Fishtown.

“He had been scoping looking for the perfect places up north to come out to and he had been to Fishtown a longtime ago and realized it was a spot he wanted to be,” says Holmes.

Holmes says the crew stayed in the Leland Lodge for a week, which is a type of business they don’t see in the winter.

“It just started out right from the very first moment to be quite a magical experience and I work for a magical place. To be able to have that elevated in the month of January was something,” said Holmes.

Pure Michigan says the ad from Carhartt and Guinness shows off the beauty that is Northern Michigan in the winter.

“It gives people a new perception of Michigan. Kind of a new way to look at our beautiful state,” Pure Michigan director of travel, Dave Lorenz, says. “We always say it starts with a trip but really it starts with awareness of that trip and once they come here we know we have them. So for those people in Fishtown, they’re going to be hooking some travelers sometime soon.”

He hopes ads like this help boost tourism in small spots like Fishtown.