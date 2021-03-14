River Road in Grand Traverse County to Close Starting Monday

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission says starting Monday, River Road will be closed for construction.

The Commission says River Road from Keystone to Garfield in Blair and East Bay Townships will be closed as construction on the River Road West bridge continues

No thru-traffic will be allowed, but there will be access to residents and businesses.

Addresses 1447 River Road and up will need to use Garfield road, while addresses 1387 River Road and up will need to use Keystone Road.

The Road Commission advises drivers to follow the nearby road signs.