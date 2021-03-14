Close to 37 Million Americans Fully Vaccinated

The number of covid-related deaths across the country continues to decline.

Johns Hopkins University reported just over 1,701 new deaths and more than 52,642 new cases Saturday.

Since last March, there have been more than 29 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

On the other hand, more Americans continue to receive the vaccine.

So far, more than 68 million people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Additionally, close to 37 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.

President Biden stated last week that he wants every adult to be able to get the vaccine by May 1st.

