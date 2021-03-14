Capitol Police Easing Security Measures At U.S. Capitol

There are new plans underway to ease security measures at the U.S. Capitol.

Security officials are intending to decrease perimeter fencing, and the number of National Guard troops in Washington D.C.

According to an internal e-mail, capitol police say they are still dealing with increased threat environment following the January capitol riots.

They say the biggest risk they are facing is a potential attack from a single person or a lone wolf.

Capitol police say there is no current threat towards congress or the capitol, but plans to scale back could be cancelled if anything dangerous is detected.

After the capitol fence is removed, capitol police say they will re-evaluate the situation.