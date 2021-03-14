Alpena Fire Department Stops Structure Fire

The believed cause of a building fire in Alpena has the fire department there noticing a dangerous trend.

Firefighters responded to calls of a fire on Long Rapids Road Sunday.

Crews from multiple departments were called in to stop the fire.

They say the fire was near the rear of the building, an attic space and one of the building’s rooms.

Crews stayed on scene for almost two hours trying to figure out what caused it.

They believe it started because of smoking materials that were not put out or disposed of properly.

Firefighters say improper disposal has led to six other fires in the past year, and they are encouraging people who do smoke to properly put out their cigarettes.