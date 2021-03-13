U.P. Energy Task Force To Hold Final Meeting

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy say the U.P. Energy Task Force will be holding their final meeting next week.

They say their phase two energy recommendations will be reviewed during the meeting, and public comment on their recommendations will be open through Sunday.

EGLE says their final report is due to Governor Whitmer by Mar. 31st, and their phase one energy recommendations have already been submitted.

The meeting will take place from one p.m. to three p.m. Tuesday.

