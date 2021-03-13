Traverse City Building School for Teach Kids the Montessori Method

Traverse City is building a school for teaching children the Montessori method.

The TCAPS school board voted to spend more than $20 million on the project.

The district already has a Montessori school, but the new building is designed for a more communal learning setting.

The school will feature a pod classroom structure, science lab, art and Spanish room, a greenhouse, music rooms and a full-sized gym.

It will be built on Traverse City’s West side, and will hold up to 550 students through eighth grade.

Construction is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2022.