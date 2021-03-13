Multiple Cars Damaged In Alpena Garage Fire

The Alpena Fire Department says multiple cars are damaged after a garage fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 600 block of Saginaw Street last night just after 8:30 p.m.

They say they found smoke and flames coming from the garage at the end of the block.

Firefighters say a homeowner was working on a car in the garage when sparks from the torch he was using ignited some gasoline nearby.

The homeowner attempted to put out the flames, but couldn’t contain the fire.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, and there was little damage to the building.

However, the cars inside were heavily damaged.