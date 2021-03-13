Michigan Health Officials Report 1,659 New Coronavirus Cases, 38 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,659 new coronavirus cases, and 38 additional deaths.

However, the MDHHS says 30 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 607,437 total coronavirus cases, and 15,774 total covid-related deaths.

As of Friday, 556,697 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

And as of Thursday, close to three million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across the state.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

