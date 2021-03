Woman Hits Semi and Flips Car in Mecosta Co.

A 50-year-old woman flipped her car after rear-ending a semi-truck on Thursday.

The accident happened on US-131 near Morley in Mecosta County.

After rear-ending the truck, the woman’s car went off the road and overturned.

She was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.