U.S. Forest Service Announces Local Projects Funded Through Great American Outdoors Act

The U.S. Forest Service just announced two projects that will improve trails and rivers in the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

The Forest Service received $285 million thanks to the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act.

Some of that money will go towards replacing bridges on the North Country Scenic Trail and improving access and parking at local wild and scenic rivers.

They’re improvements the forest service says are much needed.

“It’s going to improve their access, it’s going to make for a better bridge to cross safer, it’s going to enable more people to utilize our resources and it’s going to enable them to experience their national forests and to catch up on our critical infrastructure,” said Joshua Veal, Public Affairs Officer, with the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

Work on some of the projects is expected to begin this summer.