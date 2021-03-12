Old Town Playhouse is Recipient of Michigan Stage Survival Grant Program

The Old Town Playhouse in Traverse city is receiving aid from the state.

Most of the grant recipients are downstate but Old Town Playhouse is one of the few Northern Michigan theaters to get the funding.

Executive Director of the theater, Deb Jackson, says they received $40,000 from the grant.

They say this money will help them get back to hosting their main stage shows.

Deb says, “There’s a lot of pre-work that goes into that. We need to secure royalties, we need to do the marketing. So there’s a lot of upfront cost to that and this is going to be so helpful towards that.”

Old Town Playhouse says they plan to have their theater under the tent this summer and reopen for main stage performances in September.