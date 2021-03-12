Netflix Takes Measures to Stop Account Sharing

You might not be able to share your Netflix account with other people much longer.

Netflix already says accounts can’t be shared with people not in your home, but now they’re testing a new feature that could stop password sharing.

The way it works is when a user selects their profile on a shared account, a pop up will ask them to verify the account.

A text or email would then be sent to the account holder.

If they can’t verify they’re an authorized user, the viewer will have to set up a new account.