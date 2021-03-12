National Writers Series Hosts Virtual Battle of the Books Championship for Students

The National Writers Series in Traverse City is known for connecting people with great reads and the authors behind those books. That’s why an annual program aimed toward fourth and fifth graders went virtual this year to continue the mission of connecting young readers to their favorite books.

The Battle of the Books brought in over 300 students from across northern Michigan who wanted to enroll in the book-based quiz competition. After several weeks, students have now been narrowed down to two finalists teams, which the virtual competition taking place, Sunday, March 14th.

To hear more about the Battle of the Books and the final competition on Sunday, including ways to watch via Zoom click here.