MTM On The Road: Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day at Otsego Resort in Gaylord

Whether you’re Irish or not, you can have a wee bit of fun at Otsego Resort in Gaylord this weekend.

They have tons of safe Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations going on all weekend long.

Be sure to dress up in all your Irish attire for your chance to win the costume contest.

People of all ages can participate in the bead hunt around the resort for a prize.

In addition to that, they’ll also be traditional Irish food and drinks, along with some live music.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a sneak peek at the weekend and showing us all the fun activities going on.