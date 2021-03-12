Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause Packing Thousands of “Snack Packs” for National Guard in DC

As the National Guard continues their deployment at the U.S. Capitol for two more months, we’ve reported about the conditions they’ve been in, including the undercooked meals they’ve been served.

“It just made me feel really disgusted,” said Sawyer Hendrickson. “I think that how they’ve kind of been treated was really wrong, so I thought that I should do something that should be able to help them.”

You may know 11-year-old Sawyer from Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause, a nonprofit dedicated to serving active members, veterans, and military families.

Sawyer usually goes to Washington, D.C. around this time of year for two special projects.

“I usually lay my wreath on my birthday,” she said. “I also lay 2,100 yellow gold star roses on the headstones at Arlington to show my respect and honor for my fallen heroes.”

But this year, she wanted to add something extra after hearing about the National Guard’s food.

“We thought that it would be at least a little bit of help if we made snack packs that had granola bars, Rice Krispie treats, snack mix, trail mix, and cereal,” Sawyer said. “It has to be better than having raw chicken or any sort of raw meat.”

So far, she’s made over three thousand bags. But she has a bigger goal in mind.

“We’re hoping to do about 5000,” she said.

And Sawyer knows, it’s these little deeds that go a long way.

“We’re not handing out full meals,” she said. “We’re just hopefully handing out something that can help them.”

Sawyer will leave for Washington, D.C. on March 16. If you would like to donate to help her cause, you can visit her website here.