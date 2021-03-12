Michigan State Prisons Allow Visitors Again Starting March 26

State prisons are going to allow visitors again.

Starting March 26, the Michigan Department of Corrections is allowing inmates to see visitors for the first time in a year. Visitors haven’t been allowed since March 13, 2020.

Screening includes temperature checks and an antigen rapid test. MDOC even plans to have visitors store the mask they bring and wear a mask provided by the prison.

And prisons will be going a step further during the visit. Prisoners will be unable to physically touch visitors, they’ll be divided by Plexiglas and encouraged to use hand sanitizer.

Visits will be scheduled 48 to 72 hours in advance and will have a two-hour time limit.