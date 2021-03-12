Michigan Announces Propane Security Plan for Consumers

The state announced a 5-step plan on Friday meant to ensure the propane supply will stay strong after the shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

This five step plan looks at addressing what will happen to the market after the closure of the pipeline and looks at long term solutions to the state’s energy. “Regardless of what the future holds we need to be ready for it and that’s our role in terms of planning and addressing the long term energy security of people in northern Michigan and across the state and that’s why I think this plan is needed,” said Dan Scripps, chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission.

One of the main concerns is price gouging. “Some of this is sending market signals so that our homegrown propane companies can take the steps they need to take to make sure their customers can continue to have access to propane,” said Scripps.

Senior Partnerships Manager of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters said this plan also aims at continuing the effort of moving Michigan towards clean energy solutions. “A transition is well underway to making sure that we have the supply in the short term and that we’re moving to renewable energy and cleaner more reliable more affordable energy in the long term.”

The state also wants energy suppliers to adapt and develop alternative sourcing options. “We’ve already been seeing that,” said Scripps. “We’ve seen investment in rail. We’ve seen investment in storage. We’ve seen a number of people diversifying their sourcing so that, again, whatever the future holds, they’re ready for it.”

