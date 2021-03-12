Michigan: All Adults Eligible for Vaccination Starting April 5

Michigan has taken President Biden’s May 1 pledge a month further, announcing all adult residents will be eligible for the vaccine in April.

President Biden announced his May 1 goal Thursday night, promising the U.S. will be mostly back to normal by the Fourth of July.

Friday Morning, Michigan said residents 16 and older will all be eligible by April 5.

But some people 16 and older can get the vaccination even earlier. People with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22.

However, it may still take several weeks after April 5 for everyone who wants an appointment to set one up.

Michigan is also becoming one of the few states to set up an 8-week mass vaccination site. It will open on March 24 at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

The Ford Field vaccination site will be able to administer 6,000 shots a day.