MDOT Targets Bridges Under Governor’s Budget Proposal

Michigan’s Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist stopped in northern Michigan on Friday. After his visit to Traverse City’s COVID vaccination clinic, he also made a stop near Interlochen. That’s where he visited with MDOT and the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a budget that calls for funding for over 100 bridges across the state that are in dire need of repair or replacement. The site along Diamond Park Road across the Little Betsie River is one of them.

Rick Liptak with the MDOT Bureau of Bridges and Structures says, “This is one bridge of 120 that are being looked it. It would be funded for major work or replacement because of its serious or critical condition.”

“There’s roughly 1,000 bridges in the state that are in similar-type condition. So this current proposal takes some of them. But there’s a lot of them still to be taken care of. These are the highest priority. Because we’re trying to attack obviously the ones with the most serious condition. The ones that have – we look at the amount of traffic that use them. The impact to the public as well.”

The Bridge Bundling proposal from the Governor would fund $300 million to fix 120 local bridges in serious or critical condition. Two of them are in Grand Traverse County.