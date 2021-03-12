Man Dies in Cheboygan County Jail, Investigation Ongoing

A man died at the Cheboygan County jail Friday morning.

The sheriff says the man was a 39-year-old inmate serving time on a misdemeanor charge and scheduled for release on March 15.

He was found “unresponsive” in his sleeping bunk around 7 a.m. Jail staff called for an ambulance while other corrections officers attempted to save his life.

Sheriff Dale Clarmont says foul play is not suspected at this time, but interviews with other inmates are ongoing and the investigation will include reviewing video footage.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The man’s name is not being released by the county until his family has been notified.