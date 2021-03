Macomb Co. Prosecutor Investigates Nursing Home COVID-19 Deaths

The prosecutor of Michigan’s Macomb County says he will investigate COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

He says there are questions about whether the transfer of recovering patients into nursing homes led to greater infection amongst residents and staff.

Republicans have criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus-related nursing home policies.

The Whitmer administration has said no home was forced to accept infected patients.