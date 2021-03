Judge Adds Third-Degree Murder Charge in George Floyd Case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will now be facing third-degree murder charges in the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors convinced the judge to reinstate the charge.

Chauvin is also facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the case.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jury selection for the trial is underway. As of Thursday, six of the 14 jurors had been selected.