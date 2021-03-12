Gov. Whitmer Outlines Rules for Separation Agreements

Gov. Whitmer issued an executive directive to state departments outlining rules for staff separation agreements.

This comes after a controversial severance agreement with the former director of Michigan’s health department, Robert Gordon.

Gov. Whitmer’s office says this directive shows a commitment to accountability and transparency. It prevents the state from requiring a person to deny the separation agreement’s existence. And it allows the written agreement to be released for others to read.

In a statement, Whitmer said, “Michiganders should have confidence in the activities of state government, including the expenditure of public funds on separation agreements. I am proud of these measures because they will benefit both state employees and the people of Michigan.”

Separation agreements have to be submitted to Michigan’s attorney general for review. They cannot require people’s silence on unlawful workplace discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment, or fraud.

Agreements that include a payout must also be based on a “reasonable judgement” that the person’s release of claims (promise not to sue the state) will lessen the state’s financial risk and protect taxpayer money.

In a statement, Whitmer said separation agreements are for preventing costly lawsuits against the state.

“As with any workplace, employees leave for any number of reasons, including good faith disputes, professional opportunities, performance issues, health challenges, or family emergencies. Separation agreements are used for many purposes, including to define the terms of employment during a period of transition; to secure the return of state property; and to mitigate legal exposure and potential costs to taxpayers through a release of claims against the state.”