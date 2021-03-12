Eastern UP Opens Vaccine Eligibility to 16 and Up Now

A health department in the eastern U.P. is allowing people 16 and older to start signing up for the vaccine right now.

The LMAS District Health Department made the announcement less than an hour after the state opened up eligibility for 16 and older starting April 5.

LMAS district says people with medical conditions will be prioritized.

To get on the waitlist, eastern U.P. residents should visit LMASDHD.org or call Monday through Thursday between 8 and 4 p.m.