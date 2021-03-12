Cuomo Investigation Begins in New York as 6th Woman Comes Forward

There will be an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The New York State Assembly is forming a judiciary committee with subpoena power to investigate Cuomo. The committee will interview witnesses and evaluate evidence.

Six women have come forward with accusations against Cuomo.

The most recent, a former aide to Cuomo, says last year he summoned her to the executive mansion for technical help with his cellphone.

While there, she says Cuomo reached under her blouse and aggressively fondled her.

Cuomo denied the allegation and called the details “gut-wrenching.”

More than 55 New York Democratic lawmakers and the mayor of New York City have called on Cuomo to resign, saying he has lost the public’s confidence.