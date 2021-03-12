Counties Prepare to Receive Funds from American Rescue Plan Act

Antrim County is just one of many preparing for the funding they will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on Thursday.

Antrim County administrator, Peter Garwood, says Antrim County will be getting $4.5 million.

Garwood says, “We haven’t had a chance to meet with the board yet about it and to talk about what we’re going to do with it and what are priorities are, but I do believe it’s going to help tremendously.”

Garwood says they haven’t gotten guidance as to where they can allocate the funds quite yet, but they have a general idea.

“You can use it for infrastructure- that’s one of the things I think we’ll look at closely. Obviously, you can use it for some of the workers that have been performing COVID related tasks and that sort of thing,” says Garwood.

Leelanau County is also busy researching where that money can go and how to allocate it.

“Expansion of Internet and broadband, sewer projects, water projects, it can be used to help businesses and non profits that have struggle this last year,” says Leelanau County Administrator, Chet Janik.

Janik says he was shocked by the amount Leelanau County is receiving.

Janik says. “We will get approximately $4.2 million. The first payment will be made within probably 30 days and we have through December 31st of 2024 to allocate the funds.”

County Administrators say that they hope to hear more information within the next week of how they can spend this money.