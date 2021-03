Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Deer in Montcalm Co.

The state says it confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease in a deer from a Montcalm County deer farm.

CWD is a deadly neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose.

An infected animal can seem healthy for months.

Montcalm County has seen 123 CWD cases in deer to date.

Now, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will investigate to rule out exposure of other farmed deer.