Chicago Airport Finds Unusual Contraband Haul

9and10news Site Staff,

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at Chicago O’Hare Airport made a strange discovery.

They seized counterfeit vape pens worth more than $1.5 million.

Agents found 258 boxes of pens. And the pens don’t just violate Food and Drug Administration guidelines, they also infringe on copyrights.

They featured art of a character from a Warner Brothers show “Rick and Morty” alongside Yoda from Star Wars, a Disney movie.

The shipments originated from China and were headed to Georgia.

