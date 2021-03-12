Chicago Airport Finds Unusual Contraband Haul
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at Chicago O’Hare Airport made a strange discovery.
They seized counterfeit vape pens worth more than $1.5 million.
Agents found 258 boxes of pens. And the pens don’t just violate Food and Drug Administration guidelines, they also infringe on copyrights.
They featured art of a character from a Warner Brothers show “Rick and Morty” alongside Yoda from Star Wars, a Disney movie.
The shipments originated from China and were headed to Georgia.