Cherryland Humane Society Tips to Prevent Pets from Being Stolen

Tips to Prevent Pets from Being Stolen

Two-million pets go missing or are stolen every year across the United States.  It’s a situation staff with Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City want to remind pet owners about especiallyPexels Pixabay 160846 when it comes to daily activities.

Melissa Lande, the assistant shelter animal welfare manager & medical coordinator talks about everything from keeping a close eye on your dog in the backyard to making sure your pets are micro-chipped.

To see Melissa’s suggestions and recommendations for keeping dogs and cats safe from being stolen or going missing, check out the video link above.

