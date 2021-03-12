Cherryland Humane Society Tips to Prevent Pets from Being Stolen

Two-million pets go missing or are stolen every year across the United States. It’s a situation staff with Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City want to remind pet owners about especially when it comes to daily activities.

Melissa Lande, the assistant shelter animal welfare manager & medical coordinator talks about everything from keeping a close eye on your dog in the backyard to making sure your pets are micro-chipped.

To see Melissa’s suggestions and recommendations for keeping dogs and cats safe from being stolen or going missing, check out the video link above.

For more details and a direct link to Cherryland Humane Society click here.