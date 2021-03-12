Charlevoix Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge

A Charlevoix man pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

Nicolas Kerr is a habitual offender who was charged with owning or possessing chemicals or laboratory equipment used to manufacture meth.

Kerr acknowledged in his plea hearing on Friday that a duffle bag with chemicals and laboratory equipment found behind a building in Charlevoix belonged to him.

Kerr’s trial was scheduled to take place on Monday.

As part of the plea agreement Kerr will be sentenced up to 10 years in prison.