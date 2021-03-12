Brewvine: Soo Brewing Company Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Brew

Just in the last few months, Soo Brewing Company in Sault Sainte Marie has been through some major changes, like moving down the street to share a home with 1668 winery.

At the end of the month, they will also be celebrating a major milestone.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to the brewery to see what’s new in this week’s Brewvine.

“Every year, we come up with a new beer to celebrate our anniversary and this year we thought that since it was our 10th anniversary, that we’d come up with something extra special,” said Ray Bauer, owner and brewer. “It’s the first time we’re brewing with 100% all Michigan ingredients, including the yeast and that’s the toughest one.”

A new beer to help the brewery commemorate all the fun, hard work and beer from the last ten years at Soo Brewing Company.

“We’re going to fulfill that for our 10th anniversary and that’s all part of the fun,” he said.

Several years ago, breweries across the Upper Peninsula got together to come up with a style of beer that would represent the U.P. but that never came to fruition..

So this anniversary beer will be Soo Brewing’s idea of a U.P. style beer.

Once the snow melts, Soo Brewing Company has plans to open up their rooftop deck to give customers a new outdoor space to enjoy some food and drinks, and a new perspective of downtown Sault Sainte Marie.

“The north end, you’ll get the Canadian waterfront and the freighters and all that but then on the south end of the deck, it feels more small-town urban-like,” said Bauer.