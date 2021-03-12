Biden Addresses Nation, Wants All Adults Eligible for Vaccine by May 1

President Biden outlined his plans for vaccinating the country in a primetime address Thursday night.

Biden said he wants America to have “independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July.

That means making every adult eligible for vaccination by May 1.

To do that, Biden is deploying 4,000 troops to vaccinate the public. He will also allow more people with medical training, like medical students and dentists, to deliver shots.

A year into the pandemic, vaccinations are increasing as more than 530,000 Americans have died.